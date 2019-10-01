The Sky Is Pink song Pink Gulaabi Sky: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar create precious moments for Zaira Wasim

bollywood

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:51 IST

A fun-loving dance number from Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink is out and is as enjoyable as it can get. Titled Pink Gulaabi Sky, the song is fast paced and has all the four main lead actors: Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf grooving to Pritam’s foot-tapping music in identical white suits.

The happy song has been penned by Gulzar and sung by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi. It begins with Zaira, who plays Aisha Chaudhary in the film, saying how she has had moments in which she has lived her entire life. She adds that her parents, whom she lovingly calls Moose and Panda (Priyanka and Farhan), would create such moments specially for her.

The Chaudharys seems to be performing together at a party on the song in order to give Aisha some precious moments to cherish. It also shows a glimpse of how Priyanka and Farhan take their kids on a yacht ride and also gift Aisha a few adorable pups.

Gulzar has also penned another song titled Dil Hi Toh Hai for the film. Arijit Singh has sung the song along with Antara Mitra and Nikhil D’Souza.It captures Priyanka and Farhan’s love story and features some fun yet adorable moments between the two as they enjoy each other’s company.

The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, is based on the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter, Zaira. Rohit plays her brother Ishaan in the film. The Sky Is Pink recently had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and will hit theatres on October 11.

