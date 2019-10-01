War box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film may open at massive Rs 45 cr, earns Rs 25 cr in advance sales

bollywood

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in action-packed roles, is expected to set the box office on fire. The film is releasing alongside much-anticipated Joker and South’s big budget film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Talking about War’s opening at the box office, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Both Hrithik and Tiger have a fan following of their own and since they are now coming together, the expectations are humongous at the box office. The thriller’s trailer has been received very well by the audience.”

Predicting a massive opening of Rs 45 crore for War, he added, “The advance tickets sale are fantastic. In fact it is among the highest advance tickets sale. It’s the start of holiday season and the film has a wide release on over 4000 screens. It should open at over Rs 45 crore. If the film is good and the word of mouth is positive, it can easily compete with the advance bookings of Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 27.5 crore) and may even beat it during the weekend.”

Will War face competition from the ruling hits, Chhichhore and Dream Girl? Girish disagrees and says, “Dream Girl has almost completed its run at the box office so War will remain the first option for the audience. In case the reviews are trashy, Dream Girl and Chhichhore may affect its performance.”

Joker is expected to open at Rs 4-5 crore.

Siddharth Anand’s War will also clash with Joaquin Phoenix’s origin story, Joker. Talking about its expected first day response, Girish says, “The buzz is very good and, though minutely, it can definitely affect War in metro cities. It is releasing only in English and can open at around Rs 4-5 crore in premium multiplexes. The reviews are good and it is niche content.”

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy is set to be big in South with an expected opening of Rs 30 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy -- made at a whopping budget of around Rs 200 crore -- is the third strong contender of the week. “It can definitely give competition to War in south India but may not be able to sustain in the Hindi belt. It should open at around Rs 30 crore in south. One thing is for sure there is going to be a blast at the box office.”

