War screening: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff watch the film with Rani Mukerji, see pics

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:24 IST

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, War, will hit the screens on October 2. The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in a tough duel, is a Yashraj Production. Ahead of its release, a screening of the film was organised on Monday. Attendees included Rani Mukerji, Ravi Kishen, choreographer Bosco apart from Hrithik and Tiger.

Hrithik and Tiger play commandos in War. As Hrithik goes rogue, Tiger is set on a mission to neutralise his former mentor. The film also stars actor Vaani Kapoor in an ultra glamorous role. The film’s trailer, teaser and posters have created quite a buzz, particularly noteworthy being its action sequences and car and bikes chases.

The film will clash with another big film, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Talking about the clash, Tiger said: “I am big fan of both of them (Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi). Nowadays, I feel that there is a market for every film so, I think every films should do good business, and I wish them all the best.”

“I am excited and nervous before the release of the film. Actually yesterday, I watched the film for the first time. It was a family screening so, my family, Hrithik (Roshan) sir’s family, (producer) Aditya (Chopra) sir’s family and (director) Siddharth (Anand) sir’s family watched the film together. I really had fun watching the film and I think it will be a treat for audience on October,” Tiger added.

Asked about his experience of working with Hrithik, whom he considers his idol, Tiger said: “I was really scared to work with Hrithik sir on the first day of shoot because I was going to work with such a big star. I was really shaking with nervousness but it went off well because we didn’t have any face-to-face scene. After working with each other for a while, we developed a comfort factor. I feel blessed that I got the opportunity to work with such a huge actor as Hrithik sir, and that too so early in my career.”

