Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks magnetic in first teaser for her short film. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:00 IST

A teaser has been released for Suhana Khan’s first short film as an actor. Titled The Grey Part of Blue, the short film was made by Suhana and her school friends in England.

Suhana, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has long been rumoured to be making her film industry debut. She is currently pursuing film studies in New York.

The 50-second teaser, shared on several of Suhana’s fan accounts, and also on the director’s Instagram, doesn’t have any dialogue, but includes several shots of Suhana. Director Theodore Gimeno wrote alongside the trailer, “Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser!”

Earlier, pictures from the sets of the short film also appeared online. They showed Suhana shooting inside a car, which was surrounded by a green screen. Another picture, shared on one of her fan clubs, showed Suhana framed for a shot on the screen of a camera.

Suhana was ‘introduced’ to the world in a lavish spread for Vogue India, which was heavily criticised online. A certain section of the readership felt that she hadn’t achieved anything of worth to be featured on the cover of such a prestigious magazine.

Shah Rukh in an interview to Hindustan Times said that the only condition he’d laid down on his kids was that they finish their studies before joining the film industry. While Suhana is studying at NYU, her brother Aryan is also studying filmmaking in California. Shah Rukh said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:54 IST