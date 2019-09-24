Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is settling into life as a student in New York. See new pics

bollywood

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has been shared online by a fan account. The black and white picture shows Suhana posing for the camera, presumably at New York, where she is currently studying filmmaking.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a black crop top with a dragon printed on it. She also has on black cargo pants and a fanny pack, and is wearing a dark lip colour. Several of her fans left comments under the post. While most of them posted heart emojis, a bunch of fans called her ‘cute’ and ‘gorgeous’.

Suhana was recently dropped off at NYU, where she will study filmmaking. Her mother, Gauri Khan, posted several videos from Suhana’s first day. “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. She later deleted the post from her page, but it was reposted by Suhana’s fan accounts. Since then, the Bollywood star kid has been posting regular Instagram updates from New York, in which she can be seen chilling with her friends.

Suhana has studied in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and finished high school from Ardingly College in England. Her elder brother Aryan is also a student at University of Southern California where he is studying filmmaking. Both Suhana and Aryan are expected to join the film industry after they graduate, which Shah Rukh Khan has stipulated.

Suhana’s childhood friend and actor, Ananya Panday, recently told Pinkvilla that she can’t wait for her Bollywood debut. “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” she said, and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

