Ananya Panday knows exactly when BFF Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut

Thanks to her close friendship with Suhana Khan, actor Ananya Panday has special insight into when exactly Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter will make her hotly anticipated debut in the Hindi film industry.

Asked about her BFF’s future plans, Ananya said in a recent interview, according to Pinkvilla, “Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in 2019, with Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2. Karan in the past has said clearly that he intends on launching both Suhana and her elder brother, Aryan Khan. Aryan will voice Simba in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King, opposite dad SRK. “Aryan is my godchild. Currently, he is in Los Angeles and he has four years of university ahead of him. When he comes back, he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support. For me, Aryan being launched is like my son being launched. I will be this hyper relative breathing down his neck,” Karan told Bombay Times in an old interview when asked about his plans to launch the star kid.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times that he wants both his elder kids to first complete their education. “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he said.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 16:11 IST