Ram Temple donation ‘theft’: SIT records statements of over 70 witnesses, connecting the dots

LUCKNOW The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has concluded its field inquiry. Having recorded statements of over 70 individuals tied to the temple’s donation management system, the probe has now entered its most critical phase: analyzing and correlating the evidence before submitting a final report to the UP government. Probe enters most critical phase: analyzing & correlating evidence before final report is submitted to UP government (Pic for representation)

The individuals questioned include senior trust functionaries, officials managing the donation collection and counting processes, security personnel and outsourced employees. Sources indicate that the committee is actively reconciling discrepancies between statements made by different stakeholders.

Officials familiar with the development confirmed that the SIT has substantially finished examining records and collecting documentary evidence. The focus has now shifted to meticulously connecting the dots.

The investigation has now moved beyond evidence collection. The committee is appreciating the evidence already on record, correlating documents with witness statements and reconstructing the sequence of events to ensure that every finding in the report is backed by concrete material, a senior official said.

The UP government recently extended the SIT’s tenure until July 30. However, sources said the additional time is not intended for gathering fresh evidence but for meticulously analysing the material already collected and ensuring that the final report presents a coherent, evidence-backed account of how the alleged pilferage became possible and where administrative accountability lies.

Headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, the SIT also comprises IG (Lucknow Range) Kiran S and finance secretary Neel Ratan. During the inquiry, the panel scrutinised records relating to the collection, transportation, storage and counting of devotees’ offerings besides examining the administrative mechanisms governing the process.

Officials said the evidence appreciation exercise is expected to identify not only individual lapses but also the sequence of administrative failures that allegedly enabled repeated instances of cash pilferage. The panel is mapping responsibilities at every stage of the donation handling process — from receipt of offerings to counting, custody, supervision and audit — to determine where established safeguards failed.

The committee is simultaneously examining the legal implications arising from the proceedings before the Supreme Court to ensure that its recommendations remain consistent with any judicial observations and are capable of withstanding legal scrutiny.

Sources said the SIT is expected to recommend wide-ranging institutional reforms, including tighter internal controls, stricter compliance with standard operating procedures, enhanced surveillance, improved documentation, stronger audit mechanisms, better access control and clearer accountability for supervisory officers responsible for monitoring the donation management system.

Officials said the final report will not merely chronicle the alleged irregularities but will seek to establish a comprehensive chain of evidence linking documentary records, witness testimonies and administrative actions. The government expects the report to provide a firm factual foundation for decisions on administrative accountability and systemic reforms, while the criminal investigation into the alleged theft is expected to proceed independently through a separate police investigation led by senior IPS officers.