Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana returns from London, spotted with besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who graduated from Ardingly College in England last month, is back in Mumbai. The star kid was spotted outside actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya’s residence along with her bestie, actor Ananya Panday.

Suhana Khan laughs before getting off her car.

Suhana Khan outside Shanaya Kapoor’s residence.

Wearing a pair of demin shorts, check shirt and a white T-shirt, Suhana looked relaxed. Ananya, meanwhile, was seen in a tight jeans and a cream-coloured sweatshirt. An older picture of the trio partying too has gone viral.

Suhana graduated from Ardingly, Sussex, last week. Pictures and videos from the graduation party were all over the internet. Her parents, Shah Rukh and mother Gauri Khan too shared pictures.

Sharing a picture with wife and daughter, Shah Rukh recalled how four years had gone past and Suhana had graduated from college. While school was over, learning would continue, he had added. He wrote: “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.”

Gauri, sharing a video clip of Suhana receiving an award for drama, wrote: “The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama.” Ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a comment on Gauri’s post. He wrote, “So proud,” along with a string of heart emojis. Suhana’s friend Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Congratulations !!! That’s amazing !!! @suhanakhan2 @gaurikhan”.

Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she remains hugely popular online, with dedicated fan pages. She was in Kolkata for her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding last month. Pictures from her mehendi and wedding ceremonies.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

