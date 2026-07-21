Struggling to dry clothes this monsoon? These washer dryers are worth checking out

Monsoon laundry problems are real! Keep clothes fresh after every wash with these washer dryers. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 3,000/month Check Eligibility → Every monsoon, laundry becomes one of the most frustrating household chores. Clothes take forever to dry, towels stay damp for hours, and that unpleasant musty smell can appear even after a fresh wash. I realised that simply owning a washing machine wasn't enough. The real difference came from building a practical laundry setup designed for rainy weather.

Instead of depending on sunlight that rarely shows up during the season, I started using appliances and accessories that speed up drying, improve airflow and reduce moisture indoors. Small changes like choosing the right washing machine, improving ventilation and avoiding common laundry mistakes made everyday washing far more manageable.

If you're tired of re-washing clothes because they never dry properly or are looking for ways to keep fabrics fresh throughout the rainy season, here's the monsoon laundry setup that has worked well for me and the products I'd recommend adding to your home.

Why monsoon makes laundry so difficult The monsoon may bring relief from the heat, but it also turns laundry into a daily challenge. High humidity slows down the natural evaporation of water from fabrics, so even after a high-speed spin cycle, clothes can stay damp for hours or sometimes even days. If they're dried indoors without enough airflow, they often end up smelling musty instead of fresh.

Towels, jeans, bedsheets and thicker fabrics are usually the hardest to dry, and repeated exposure to moisture can encourage mould and bacteria to grow. The situation becomes even more frustrating for families who do laundry every day, as the drying rack fills up quickly while yesterday's clothes are still hanging. That's why I stopped depending only on sunlight and started making a few practical changes to my laundry routine. A better setup has made monsoon laundry far less stressful and has helped keep clothes fresher throughout the season.

The monsoon laundry setup to rely on Start with the right washing machine The biggest change I made was switching to a washer dryer. During the monsoon, sunshine is unpredictable, and relying on outdoor drying isn't always practical. A washer dryer lets me wash and dry clothes in the same appliance, which is especially useful for office wear, school uniforms, gym clothes and everyday essentials that I need quickly.

I also look for a machine with a high spin speed, ideally 1,200 RPM or above. The faster the drum spins, the more water it removes before the drying cycle begins. Features like quick wash, steam care and AI-powered fabric detection are useful additions that help optimise washing while reducing the chances of clothes staying damp.

Improve airflow indoors Good airflow is just as important as the washing machine itself. Drying clothes in a closed room slows the process because moisture gets trapped indoors. I try to keep windows slightly open whenever it's not raining heavily and use ceiling or pedestal fans to keep air moving around the drying area.

If your laundry space has an exhaust fan, turning it on while clothes are drying can help remove humid air more efficiently. Even simple cross ventilation by opening windows on opposite sides of the house can make a noticeable difference. Better airflow helps clothes dry faster and reduces the chances of that familiar damp smell.

Control indoor moisture One thing I underestimated was how much indoor humidity affects drying time. Even after washing clothes properly, high moisture levels inside the house can prevent fabrics from drying completely.

If you already have an air conditioner, switching to Dry Mode while clothes are drying can help reduce excess humidity. In homes that stay humid throughout the rainy season, a dehumidifier can make an even bigger difference by removing moisture from the air. Besides helping laundry dry faster, it also creates a more comfortable indoor environment and reduces the likelihood of mould forming around the drying area.

Dry clothes smarter How you hang your clothes matters more than most people realise. I avoid overcrowding the drying rack because tightly packed clothes trap moisture and take much longer to dry. Leaving enough space between garments allows air to circulate freely.

I also shake each garment before hanging it to remove wrinkles and help the fabric spread out evenly. Heavy items like towels and jeans are hung separately, while shirts and T-shirts are turned inside out to help thicker sections dry more evenly. Foldable drying racks placed near a fan or a well-ventilated window work surprisingly well during extended rainy spells.

Keep laundry smelling fresh One of the easiest ways to avoid musty-smelling clothes is to remove them from the washing machine as soon as the cycle finishes. Leaving wet clothes inside the drum for hours creates the perfect environment for unpleasant odours.

I also make it a habit to leave the washer door slightly open after every wash so the drum can dry naturally. Cleaning the detergent drawer, rubber door gasket and lint filter regularly prevents residue from building up, which can otherwise lead to stale smells. Running a drum-clean cycle every few weeks also helps keep the washing machine fresh, especially during the humid monsoon months.

Common monsoon laundry mistakes to avoid Overloading the washing machine Stuffing too many clothes into the drum prevents proper washing and spinning. Clothes retain more water, making them harder to dry afterwards.

Leaving washed clothes inside the drum Even a couple of extra hours inside the washing machine can leave clothes smelling stale. It's always better to hang them immediately after the wash cycle finishes.

Using too much detergent Excess detergent doesn't make clothes cleaner. Instead, it can leave residue on fabrics, making rinsing more difficult and increasing drying time.

Hanging clothes too close together When garments overlap, air cannot circulate properly. Giving each item enough space helps moisture escape much faster.

Ignoring washing machine maintenance A dirty drum, clogged filter or detergent drawer can contribute to unpleasant odours that transfer onto freshly washed clothes. Regular maintenance keeps both the machine and your laundry smelling fresh.

Drying clothes in poorly ventilated rooms Keeping windows shut and drying clothes in enclosed spaces traps humidity indoors. Better airflow, fans or an exhaust system can significantly reduce drying time while helping prevent mould and mildew.