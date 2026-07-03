5 large-capacity washers that can clean a week’s worth of family laundry in one load

All of these washing machines are ideal for large families. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Laundry has a way of piling up faster than you expect. This is particularly true if you live in a large family with four or more people. Between everyday clothes, work wear, school uniforms, gym wear, bedsheets, towels and the occasional blankets, running multiple wash cycles can quickly take up almost all of your weekend. That's where a large-capacity washing machine can make a noticeable difference. With a bigger drum, you can wash more clothes in a single cycle. This not only reduced electricity and water consumption but also saves up precious time, which can otherwise be used for family activities, resting and even exploring new places.

What's more? Beyond saving time, electricity bill and water, these washing machines come with advanced features such as steam clean, built-in heaters, AI-based load sensing, inverter motors and more that make laundry more efficient without compromising on fabric care.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your washing machine, now would be a good time to do so as early deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale are live now. During this time, you can get a massive discount on the purchase of washing machines. Additionally, interested buyers can save up to 10% on purchases made using Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards. They can also save more using no-cost EMI option.

But before we take you through our list of best high-capacity washing machines, let's take a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying a large capacity washing machine.

Factors to consider while buying a large capacity washing machine Family Size: Washing machines with a capacity ranging between 9Kg and 12Kg are ideal for households with six or more people or households who frequently wash bulky clothing items such as curtains, comforters and heavy blankets at home. However, if you wash clothes frequently and have smaller wash cycles, a large capacity washing machine might not be the one for you.

Load Type: Front load washing machines are generally clean better and are gentler on the clothes. Additionally, these washing machines require more bending and cannot easily have items added mid-cycle. However, the top-load washing machines are cheaper and allow you to toss in forgotten garments in-between easily.

Energy Efficiency: Look for high BEE star rating along with an Inverter Motor, which reduce electricity usage and keep bills under check.

Spin Speed: For large capacity washing machines, a spin speed ranging between 1200RPM to 1400 RPM is better as it extracts much more water, which in turn helps in saving the drying time.

Smart Features: Look for advanced cleaning features such as Steam Wash and Drum Clean for extra cleanliness.