Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan flashes dollar bills in new NYC pic. See it here

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:33 IST

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, apparently posing in a restaurant, has been shared online. Suhana is currently in New York City, where she recently enrolled at the New York University to pursue film studies.

Shared on one of her fan accounts on Instagram, the picture shows Suhana wearing a red top, sitting on a high stool, with dollar bills in her hand. Suhana’s pictures are often shared on social networks, and the most recent batch show her settling into her life as a student. Previous posts showed her hanging out with friends, around prominent landmarks of the city.

Earlier, Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan, had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her first day at NYU. Gauri shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed Suhana walking inside the university. “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. She later deleted the post from her page, but it was reposted by Suhana’s fan accounts.

Suhana has studied in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and finished high school from Ardingly College in England. Her elder brother Aryan is also a student at University of Southern California where he is studying filmmaking. Both Suhana and Aryan are expected to join the film industry after they graduate, which Shah Rukh Khan has stipulated.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he had said, “If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that calibre. But I think he wants to be a filmmaker. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”

