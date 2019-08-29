Mom Gauri Khan shares a glimpse into Suhana Khan’s first day at NYU. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse into their daughter’s first day at a new college. Suhana has joined the New York University and Gauri joined her on the first day.

Gauri shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed Suhana walking inside the university. She is seen in a pair of denim shorts and white T-shirt. She is also carrying a black bag and walking ahead of her mother. Suhana climbs a flight of stairs while Gauri captures the freshman day vibe at the university.

“A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. She later deleted the post from her page.

Suhana has studied in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and finished high school from Ardingly College in England. Her elder brother Aryan is also a student at University of Southern California where he is studying filmmaking.

Earlier, Suhana’s friend and Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday had earlier talked about Suhana’s study plans. “Suhana’s going to NYU for studying acting and I think that’s amazing. She is such a good actor, if you’ve seen her videos online. I’ve always seen her act and loved how she is. We don’t have any serious conversations about acting. We’re like sisters so, it’s the fun and fluffy stuff. But if anyone is making a film on three best friends, please cast Suhana, Shanaya and I - maybe a Dil Chahta Hai 2,” she had said.

Even Shah Rukh had earlier said that all his kids would have to finish their studies before they enter Bollywood. Talking about them, he had said in an interview, “I should not impose my ideas on them because mine are so set. Mine have now been almost fully cultivated... I am here to give my yeoman service to Indian film industry with my cultivated amazing talent. Why just duplicate it to them? Let them learn something.”

“As actors and filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, they have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to,” he added.

