Have you seen these latest pics of Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam; Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh on Superstar Singer?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:29 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen with his youngest son AbRam at his Taekwondo class on Tuesday. The father-son duo was joined by his martial arts teacher, celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, his wife and their son.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah Rukh had shared a post to show how AbRam has followed in the footsteps of his elder brother Aryan and elder sister Suhana in learning the Korean martial art form. “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher (@care141)Fight Club. Yellow belt it is,” he wrote in his tweet.

Veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh were spotted on the sets of singing reality show Superstar Singer. Both of them wore sarees and posed for the photographers outside the show’s sets.

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were seen at the office of director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday evening. Their upcoming film Khaali Peeli was announced earlier in the day and the first poster was also released. At Abbas’ office Ananya was seen in a white crop top and flared-bottom jeans while Ishaan was seen in a black T-shirt and shorts combo. He was seen carrying a thick folder, which was most likely the film’s script.

Sunny Leone picked up her three kids from the playschool on Wednesday evening. She was seen in a casual white outfit with a white hat, carrying one of her sons on an arm and holding another’s hand. Her daughter Nisha was also seen making funny faces at the photographers.

Actor Kareena Kapoor shot for another episode of dance reality show Dance India Dance on Wednesday. She was seen in a black and green gown and posed for pictures with choreographers Geeta Kapoor, Bosco Martis and singer Raftaar.

Shilpa Shetty was seen at the airport in a striped red and white pantsuit. Television actor Riddhima Pandit was seen in a white salwar kameez at the airport as well. See more celeb pics:

Disha Patani and Vicky Kaushal out with friends for dinner and lunch, respectively.

Soha Ali Khan at an event and Evelyn Sharma at Saahi promotions.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey at Ali Abbas Zafar’s office.

Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut spotted in Mumbai.

Vidya Balan at an event.

Sara Ali Khan at her gym on Wednesday and Kartik Aryan seen in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur and Sunny Leone with her kids Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Shilpa Shetty and Riddhima Pandit at the airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan clicked in Mumbai.

Nimrat Kaur and Swara Bhaskar seen around Mumbai.

Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman at Superstar Singer sets.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:16 IST