Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam follows siblings Aryan and Suhana into the world of Taekwondo. See pics

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:11 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam has joined the world of Taekwondo. Before him, his elder brother Aryan and elder sister Suhana have also been students of the Korean martial art.

Shah Rukh shared AbRam’s picture from his class and also throwback pics of Suhana and Aryan from their own days of Taekwondo practice. “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141) Fight Club. Yellow belt it is,” he captioned the post.

In the pic, AbRam is seen wearing a yellow belt while striking a pose. A yellow belt falls second in the level of expertise in the sport: white, yellow, green, blue, red, black is the order. In the pictures, Suhana is seen with a green belt while Aryan is seen with a red one.

Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... pic.twitter.com/o8Ie7T2Hso — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2019

AbRam was seen at the third birthday party of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha on Monday. Other star kids at the party included Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Actor Rani Mukerji also attended the party. It is not known if her daughter Adira was with her.

Shah Rukh and his family recently vacationed in Maldives together. Aryan, Suhana and AbRam posed together for a picture which was shared by their mother Gauri Khan on social media. Shah Rukh Khan also shared pictures with the whole family on Twitter.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

“Perfect handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife,” Shah Rukh captioned the images with Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and Gauri. In one image, a shirtless Aryan is captured doing a handstand. Aryan is captured doing a handstand. It is followed by a photo featuring AbRam and SRK trying out snorkeling. The third one shows the superstar’s daughter Suhana looking at the camera with a beautiful beach backdrop. Finally, the last picture has SRK and Gauri posing for the camera.

Shah Rukh was last seen in last year’s box office flop Zero. He has not announced his next project since.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:56 IST