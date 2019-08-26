e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan wish PV Sindhu for scripting history, Riteish Deshmukh calls her the ‘Golden Girl’

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh congratulated PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:18 IST
Asian News International
Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan congratulated PV Sindhu for winning gold at the BWF World Championships.
Bollywood celebrities have showered praises on Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who has scripted history by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships. All from Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan extended their wishes and congratulated the badminton star for becoming the first Indian to win the title on Sunday.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan termed Sindhu as an ‘exceptional talent’. “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!”

 

Actor Aamir Khan also wrote, “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1you make us so proud! Respect.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations @pvsindhu1

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated Sindhu on her win. “What a proud moment for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the #BWFWorldChampionship! #WhoRunTheWorld.”

 

Calling her win a terrific performance, Anushka Sharma wrote: “First Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019... @Pvsindhu1 what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl.”

 

Calling Sindhu a golden girl, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “What a moment of pride for India ... our #GoldenGirl @Pvsindhu1 becomes the first Indian Gold Medal winner at the #BWFWorldChampionships. You are inspiring an entire generation to excel. Congratulations!!!!”

 

“Versatile actor Tapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud Sindhu’s game. “Finally!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!! It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!! #BWFWorldChampionships2019.”

 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called Sindhu’s journey ‘inspirational’. “Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.”

Sindhu later replied the actor, saying, “Thank you so much sir... means a lot.”

 

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Swara Bhasker also congratulated Sindhu for achieving the feat.

 

 

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor turns into an enchantress in black at Lakme Fashion Week finale. See pics

Sushmita Sen called her fire and wrote, “#makinghistory Now that’s FIRE!!! First Indian to win a Gold #BWFWorldChampionships2019 dominating the finals & HOW!!! Soooooo proud of you @Pvsindhu1 & a Happyyyy Birthday to your Mom.. I love you, GodSpeed #ProudIndian.”

 

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China’s Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 10:16 IST

