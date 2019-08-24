Aamir Khan carries son Azad on his back to help him break dahi handi on Janmashtami. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan has shared an adorable video of himself and his son Azad Rao Khan celebrating Janmashtami at their home. The video shows Azad perched on Aamir’s back, breaking a dahi handi that is hanging from the ceiling.

Aamir cheers on his son has he hits the handi repeatedly with a coconut. The colourful earthen pot falls apart after just a few blows. While Azad breaks into a celebration, Aamir quickly grabs the treats that fell from the pot. Azad throws a tiny fit to get the treats from his father. Aamir’s wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao is seen shooting the entire episode on her phone.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami,” Aamir captioned the post. Aamir’s fans wished him on the festival too.

Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami ! pic.twitter.com/olvKh38dn2 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 24, 2019

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.

Other actors also celebrated the festival with their families. Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan also broke a dahi handi with help from his father Raj Kundra. Ayushmann Khurrana, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and several others also wished their fans on the festival.

Aamir is currently working on his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It will also star Kareena Kapoor.

