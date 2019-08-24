Janmashtami 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana wish fans with special messages

bollywood

Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, joined Indians all over to celebrate the festival of Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday. Celebrated on the eighth day of Bhadra month, the day marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. Celebrations include festivities around cherishing a young Krishna’s birth and his love for milk, curd and butter. It is also known as dahi handi in a few parts of India.

Shilpa shared pictures from her celebrations of the festival. She shared a video which showed her seven-year-old son Viaan breaking the dahi handi with help from his dad Raj Kundra. “My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every yearHappy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam,” she wrote along with the video.

Celebs also took to social media to greet fans on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy janmasthami.”

T ३२६३/४/५/६ - 3263/4/5/6 -

Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

“Wishing you all a very Happy & Prosperous Krishna Janmashtami! #KrishnaJanmashtami,” Anil Kapoor tweeted. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “#HappyJanamashtami #JaiShriKrishna #RadheRadhe#Dreamgirl releasing on 13th Sept.”

Wishing you all a very Happy & Prosperous Krishna Janmashtami! #KrishnaJanmashtami — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

Hema Malini also wrote on Twitter, “It is tht time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami -celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avataar as he demolishes the demons& leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths.”

It is tht time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami -celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avataar as he demolishes the demons& leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths pic.twitter.com/Uo2hiITuvE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 23, 2019

“Happy Janmashtami ! special treat !,” Taapsee Pannu tweeted, demanding special treat of butter.

Happy Janmashtami !

जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनायें

आज मक्खन की special treat होनी चाहिए ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 23, 2019

Soundarya Rajinkanth also shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami.”

We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇😇😇😇 #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/Ca6LkUaCbh — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 23, 2019

Producer Bhushan Kumar wrote, “May the blessings of the Almighty bring joy, prosperity and happiness in your life. #HappyJanmashtami.”

May the blessings of the Almighty bring joy, prosperity and happiness in your life. #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/MdUOuablE0 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 24, 2019

