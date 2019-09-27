Gauri Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s long break from movies: ‘It was required. I’m happy I can travel while he is at home’

bollywood

Sep 27, 2019

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has not announced a new project after the commercial and critical flop of his last film, Zero. Fans are growing increasingly impatient to know more about their favourite star’s next project and his wife Gauri Khan has good news for them.

Gauri, who is also a successful film producer and interior designer, talked about Shah Rukh’s break from the movies and how it has proven beneficial for her in an interview with Zoom. She said she can now depend on Shah Rukh to take care of their younger son AbRam.

“I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in the interview. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly,” she added.

Gauri also talked about media attention that their kids have to deal with. She said that because her children -- son Aryan and daughter Suhana -- study overseas, they aren’t under constant media glare. She said they aren’t too bothered about it.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh denied reports of having signed his next film. He asked his fans to not believe rumours and wait for him to announce his next film.”It’s always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls do a film when I say I am doing it.... Otherwise it’s just post truth,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

While few media outlets suggested that he has signed on to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar film, others reported that he may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. There were also rumours of him doing Rakesh Sharma biopic and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Shah Rukh is busy producing content for streaming service Netflix. His first production Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, premiered on the platform on September 27.Through his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the 53-year-old star is also producing a horror series, Betaal, for Netflix. Apart from this, he has also shot for a Netflix stand-alone special with veteran talk show host David Letterman.

