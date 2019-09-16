Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War action sequences on par with Mission Impossible, says action director

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:25 IST

Hollywood action director Paul Jennings, who has worked on movies such as The Dark Knight and San Andreas, says the action sequences in Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is on par with films like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious.

"What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences," Jennings said.

He added: "On Bollywood movies, you can sometimes be limited by budget but on War Adi (Aditya Chopra) just wanted to make the best action sequences he could so we had a great budget and were able to do anything we liked."

Jennings has designed jaw-dropping, never seen before action sequences for War, which is his first Bollywood film. "So, I would say there is no difference between the action sequences on War and a Hollywood movie except that we pushed the boundaries a little further which only enhances them. There is no difference between the sequences in War and let's say Mission Impossible or Fast and Furious," he added.

War brings together two action stars of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Jennings called the two actors "dedicated". "They are both truly dedicated actors who work hard every day at their craft of acting which embraces everything from not just their performance but physical training, fighting, dancing, diet," he said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST