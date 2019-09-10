War: Hrithik Roshan refused to do film without Tiger Shroff, says ‘I helped inspire him and now, he’s inspiring me’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen on the big screen with his life-long fan Tiger Shroff in upcoming film War. However, he says that the young actor now inspires him to do better like he would have inspired Tiger many years ago.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Hrithik said working with Tiger was what got him off his back to take up War after Super 30. “I’m very glad. At some point, I helped inspire him and now, he’s inspiring me. So it’s come a full circle. He’s come to get my spark back now. After doing Super 30, I had become very lazy. I was enjoying, khana wana kha raha tha, workouts had stopped and I had become very happy. I thought, ‘How do I get back?’ I was then looking for a script that would really empower me as much as my last film so that I give it my best. I was in pain, my joints were hurting and there was stiffness,” he said.

Hrithik said he told the film’s makers he would come on board only if they cast Tiger with him. “Finally I found the script and I had only one thing to say to Sid (director Siddharth Anand) and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra). I told them I’m doing WAR only if Tiger Shroff is there in this film. I know for a fact that only he will be able to stand in front of me and make me feel like s**t. I will have to be at my best to even be at par with Tiger and I don’t think I’m at par with him even then. That’s a good thing actually. Both ways, we will keep inspiring each other to do better. He is absolutely phenomenal. He’s going to stay here for 50 years, he will be untouchable,” he said.

Tiger and Hrithik have films some really high octane sequences for the action film. They filmed a jaw-dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.

“War will have the biggest action sequence to have ever been filmed on frozen ice at the Arctic. The high-octane action entertainer has two of the biggest action heroes of our country, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, pitted against each other in a massive showdown. This sequence will see the two looking to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight on an ice-breaker ship,” a production source said. The source added that the production crew had to wait for five months before they got the permission to shoot on the ship.

Confirming the same, director Siddarth said, “War has been hugely mounted to give audiences a film that is the biggest in terms of an action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope audiences will love what we have shot.”

‘War’ has been shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph never-seen-before action spectacles on screen for the upcoming film. Apart from, Hrithik and Tiger, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, who is playing the Kaabil actor’s love interest in the film.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane action film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

