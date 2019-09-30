e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Priyanka Chopra performs dandiya with The Sky is Pink co-star Rohit Saraf, soaks up the Navratri spirit. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf performed dandiya in Ahmedabad during The Sky Is Pink promotions on Navratri.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra with Rohit Saraf in Ahmedabad.
Priyanka Chopra with Rohit Saraf in Ahmedabad.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, but didn’t let go of the opportunity to perform dandiya while she was in Ahmedabad. Dressed in a bottle green kurta sharara complemented with a mangtika and traditional jewellery, the actor was a pro as she took the dandiya sticks and matched steps with her co-star Rohit Saraf.

Rohit plays Priyanka’s son in the film, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Farhan was busy with his other work assignments, Rohit accompanied Priyanka to Gujarat.

 

 

Priyanka had also shared her excitement on Instagram by sharing pictures of herself in a pink anarkali suit and holding dandiya sticks. She captioned them, “So excited for the dandiya night in Ahmedabad.”

Priyanka Chopra at the event in Ahmedabad.
Priyanka Chopra at the event in Ahmedabad.
Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf during The Sky Is Pink promotions in Ahmedabad.
Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf during The Sky Is Pink promotions in Ahmedabad.

Rohit got to know that Priyanka and Farhan will play his parents after he cleared the first round of auditions for The Sky is Pink. Zaira Wasim plays Rohit’s onscreen sister in the film.

Rohit says he got along well with Zaira but it took time for him to warm up to Priyanka and Farhan. “I came with an image that they are stars, they are such great actors, they are not going to talk to me. Priyanka started talking to me about my background, films I like and want to do. We spoke about each other and films. That broke the ice and made it easier for me to connect with her emotionally,” he said.

Rohit said he could connect well to the story as he had lost his father when he was 11. “This film gave me the closure on his death. I never thought I would need it as I had believed that I have made peace with it.”

Talking about his audition for the film, Rohit said, “I got a call from a casting director and said the film is about losing a loved one and how the family goes through it and comes out of it stronger. You feel anxious and you don’t know what is happening. There were moments when I just wanted to know whether I am doing the film or not. When Shonali told me, ‘You are my Ishaan’, there was a sense of relief that it is done.”

Also read: Amy Jackson shares pic from son Andreas’ photoshoot, fans say ‘he looks like you’. See here

The film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:17 IST

