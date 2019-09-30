e-paper
Amy Jackson shares pic from son Andreas’ photoshoot, fans say ‘he looks like you’. See here

Amy Jackson has introduced her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou on Instagram with his first clear picture, taken six days after his birth.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amy Jackson shared a picture from newborn son Andreas’ first photoshoot.
         

Actor Amy Jackson has shared the first picture of her newborn son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. Introducing the little one on Instagram, she wrote, “Andreas Jax Panayiotou. Just a little something to brighten up your Monday morning!”

The kid looks adorable as he sits with his eyes closed and face resting on his palms. He is about a week-old and as pointed out by Amy’s friends, he looks like her.

The picture got more than 1,80,000 likes within two hours and was showered with hundreds of comments. A friend of the actor wrote, “He really looks like you!!” Another friend commented, “If you were here in India , I would have put a black dot on Andreas to ward off evil. can’t wait to meet him.” “What a little beauty,” wrote another. Her friend Deanne Panday wrote, “Omg how beautiful. god bless this little angel.”

A few days ago, Amy had shared a picture of her breastfeeding the baby. She wrote as caption, “My boy and me p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance he’s just too CUTEEE.”

Amy broke the news of his birth on Instagram last week. She shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed, holding him in her arms, and with her boyfriend George Panayiotou kissing her forehead. “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas”, she wrote. She also posted a clip of the baby lying all dressed up in white clothes and moving his tiny hands and legs. She captioned the clip, “Hi World.”

 

 

Also read: Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya impresses with her belly dance, fans say 'what a performance'. Watch

Amy made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and starred in several Telugu and Kannada films and Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar with whom she has shared screen space in Singh Is Bliing.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:34 IST

