Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya impresses with her belly dance, fans say ‘what a performance’. Watch

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:55 IST

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who recently assisted during cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Kargil Girl, is also prepping for her acting debut. While there is yet to be an announcement about her first film, a video of her learning belly dancing has surfaced online and is enough to confirm that she is indeed gearing up to be an actor.

The video has been shared by belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja and shows her acing the dance form in a black costume. She can be seen performing alongside Sanjana to solo drum beats. Sanjana had earlier teased her followers with a boomerang video that showed her and Shanaya practising a step while sitting on their knees.

Sanjana’s followers loved the video and praised Shanaya for her dancing skills. A fan wrote, “Shanaya aahhh!! Next sensational actress from Kapoor legacy for sure.” Another commented, “What a performance.”

Shanaya had accompanied Janhvi and team to Lucknow for the shoot of the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Sanjay had shared a picture of her while talking about how she was sweating in the sun as an assistant director. Posting a picture of her with her face covered with a dupatta, he wrote, “My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry #day20.”

The film will star Janhvi in the central role of pilot Gunjan Saxena and also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. It is set to hit screens on March 13 next year.

Talking about her acting debut, Sanjay had earlier told ETimes in an interview, “Shanaya will definitely mark her presence in Bollywood, she will work in films and everything, but it is nothing like I am going to launch her or produce her debut movie.”

Hoping that his daughter is launched by filmmaker Karan Johar in future, Sanjay added, “Right now Shanaya is training to be ready, whenever the time comes. You will definitely see her on the big screen but only when the perfect opportunity arrives.”

