Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor spend night together with entire family. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:31 IST

The other Kapoor family of Bollywood spent their Saturday night together. Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi were joined by rest of the members of their extended family at a get together. Sanjay Kapoor, his daughter Shanaya, cousin Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara and producer Rhea Kapoor were all spotted by the paparazzi.

Khushi was seen in a red silk shirt and blue jeans while Shanaya was seen in a red floral dress. An inside pic from the party shows all the ladies posing together.

Alia Bhatt also decided to treat her mom and veteran actor Soni Razdan to lunch on Sunday. The mom-daughter duo were seen at a Mumbai restaurant. Alia wore a green midi dress and her mother was seen in a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Alia Bhatt with her mother at a restaurant.

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

Actor Kriti Sanon looked happy to take a walk in the rain on Sunday. She was seen in a blue dress, carrying an umbrella. Gabriella Demetridas was also seen with a friend. Shilpa Shetty enjoyed lunch at her favourite restaurant with family. She was joined by husband Raj Kundra, son Kiaan and her mother. Chunky Pandey was also seen at lunch with his wife Bhavna and daughter Ananya, who was seen in a blue shirt and a pair of white shorts.

Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Disha Patani were all seen at the Mumbai airport. Mouni looked ready for a business meeting in her white shirt and khaki pants combo. Raveena wore a silk blouse and Shraddha was seen in a green midi dress. Rakul was seen in a black top and black leggings.

Check out more celeb pics:

The team of Mission Mangal leaves for Delhi.

Kriti Sanon and Gabriella Demetridas.

Ananya Pandey and Shilpa Shetty at lunch with family.

Mouni Roy and Shraddha Kapoor at airport.

Raveena Tandon and Rakul Preet Singh at airport.

Richa Chadha and Disha Patani at airport.

Tanisha Mukerji and Isabella Kaif at an event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 18:23 IST