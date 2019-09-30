September box office report: Bollywood earns Rs 700 cr with 5 hits, Chhichhore to cross Rs 150 cr, Dream Girl catches up too

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:03 IST

Mission Mangal, Batla House, Saaho, Chhichhore and Dream Girl have helped Bollywood to mint Rs 700 crore just within a month. Since Independence Day on August 15, there have been five films released over four Fridays that turned out to be successes.

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, opened well at the multiplexes, managing a domestic business of Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day on September 6. Dream Girl arrived a week later. The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer soon entered the Rs 100 crore club. It now stands at a total of Rs 127 crore. It is all set to emerge as Ayushmann’s highest grosser and can beat the lifetime collections of Badhaai Ho.

#DreamGirl is in no mood to slow down... All set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo and emerge #AyushmannKhurrana's highest grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 16.20 cr

Total: ₹ 127 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 11

₹ 125 cr: Day 17#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is aiming for the Rs 150 crore club. It stands at Rs 144 crore. Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film has already beaten the collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and is now nearing the collections of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Saaho.

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr

Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 11.07 cr

Total: ₹ 144.60 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#Chhichhore benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 9

₹ 100 cr: Day 12

₹ 125 cr: Day 17#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2019

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, which saw women power in the form of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and John Abraham’s Batla House released on the Independence Day. Saaho, which brought back the Bahubali star Prabhas on the big screen, hit the theatres in the end of August. Chhichhore was to clash with Saaho at the box office on August 30, but it was averted.

The collection of Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal went past the Rs 200 crore mark, Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House stopped just a few lakh short of the Rs 100 crore mark. Saaho may have flopped down south but in the Hindi version, it has accumulated around Rs 50 crore.

But The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Prassthanam failed to impress the audience when they released on September 20. They didn’t have combined lifetime collections of even Rs 20 crore between them.

