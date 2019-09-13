Mission Mangal crosses Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, is the biggest Independence Day release ever

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:06 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. The film has minted Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows and, in doing so, it has become the most successful Independence Day release of the country.

An elated Akshay expressed his gratitude for fans’ love and credited the entire team for the success. “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan...our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone,” he tweeted.

This is such a lovely creative Bhushan...our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone 😁 https://t.co/5x8WXUCoZ1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 13, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collections of other Independence Day releases and how they fared against Mission Mangal’s collection. “#MissionMangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing #IndependenceDay release, surpassing #EkThaTiger... Fox Star Studios’ third film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark: #Sanju [₹ 342.53 cr], #PremRatanDhanPayo [₹ 210.16 cr] and now, #MissionMangal [₹ 200.16 cr],” he wrote in a tweet.

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal is also the fourth fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year at the box office, the fastest being Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. “#MissionMangal benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 11 ₹ 175 cr: Day 14 ₹ 200 cr: Day 29 #India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases... #KabirSingh: Day 13 #Bharat: Day 14 #Uri: Day 28 #MissionMangal: Day 29,” Taran wrote in another tweet.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest space missions in history: The launch of India’s first satellite to Mars.

Taapsee Pannu (L), Kirti Kulhari (2L), Vidya Balan (3L), Nithya Menen (2R) and Akshay Kumar (R) attend the trailer launch of the upcoming Hindi drama film Mission Mangal in Mumbai on July 18, 2019. ( AFP )

Also read: Anushka Sharma showers Virat Kohli with kisses, gets emotional on hearing story about his father’s death. Watch video

The movie, based on the true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki. Akshay had earlier said: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:03 IST