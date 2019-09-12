e-paper
Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda’s tributes to Saragarhi braves: Their sacrifice is forever etched in our hearts’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda paid their tributes to the bravehearts of battle of Saragarhi.

bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:40 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda have worked in films on the battle of Saragarhi.
Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda have worked in films on the battle of Saragarhi.
         

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda have paid a tribute to the 21 Sikhs who fought valiently against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen as it was Saragarhi Day on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Akshay starred in Kesari, which is based on the historic battle of Saragarhi. He took to Twitter to pay his tribute. “My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts. Saragarhi Day,” wrote Akshay.

 

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought before the Tirah Campaign of September 1897 between the British Indian Empire and Afghan tribesmen. It took place in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

Actor Randeep Hooda, whose film on the same topic was shelved, had reportedly said he had immersed himself in Sikhism for the film. Randeep took to Twitter and wrote: “21 #Sikhs vs 10,000..1897..it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand inspite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs battle as one of the greatest last stands..Bole so nihal... Satsriakal.”

 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:38 IST

