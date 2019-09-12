Ranu Mondal on being abandoned by daughter: ‘I don’t want to dwell in the past, we can be together some day’

music

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:25 IST

Internet sensation and singer Ranu Mondal has reacted to reports that she was abandoned by her daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy and expressed hopes to unite with her again. The 58-year-old singer was spotted after a video of her singing went viral online and musician Himesh Reshammiya decided to offer her a chance to prove her talent.

Ranu told Mid Day, “I don’t want to dwell on the past. God willing, we all can be together again someday.”

Also read: Celina Jaitly shares note of hope on son’s birthday: ‘Amid loss of my parents and son Shamsher, Arthur has been our silver lining’

Earlier this month, Elizabeth had claimed that Ranu’s managers were controlling her mother. Reacting to the claims, Ranu had told Hindustan Times, “I think there’s some misunderstanding or maybe someone is provoking [Sathi] to say all these things. Atindra (the man who shared Ranu’s video on social media) and Tapan (Das; a club member) are taking good care of me. I’m unaware of them threatening Sathi.”

Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya (L) and singer Ranu Mondal at a promotional event for Himesh's romantic Hindi comedy film Happy Hardy and Heer, in which she has a song featured. ( AFP )

Himesh Reshammiya has recorded two songs with her for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. After the launch of the song Teri Meri Kahani from the movie, Ranu talked about the experience of recording a song for the first time, and told the tabloid, “When I wore the headphones for the first time, it made me even more confident. I used to listen to songs of Lataji [Mangeshkar], Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar and keep learning.”

She also told PTI, “If I didn’t have the love, I maybe wouldn’t have been able to sing songs. I have God’s love, which is why I could sing. When I used to sing, I didn’t realise (this day would come), but I had faith in my voice. I was initially inspired by Lata (Mangeshkar) ji’s voice and used to sing as a child. Even in the future I’ll continue to sing. I never lost hope. Yes, the magnitude of the stage given to me by Himesh ji, is something that may be I didn’t anticipate. I had earlier performed on stage but there was a gap of few years in between.”

Himesh also told the daily that Salman Khan’s dad and writer Salim Khan inspired him to help Ranu. ”Salman bhai’s [Khan] father, Salim uncle once advised me that whenever I come across a talented person, I should encourage him. Ranuji’s singing was so mesmerising that I had to give her this platform.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:24 IST