Anushka Sharma showers Virat Kohli with kisses, gets emotional on hearing story about his father’s death. Watch video

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:09 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma was every bit the supportive wife to her husband and cricket star Virat Kohli at a special event in New Delhi on Thursday. The two attended the special tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley during DDCA Annual Honours 2019.

At the event, the Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed as the Arun Jaitley stadium and a special stand was also named after Kohli himself. Anushka stood by him through the evening and was seen getting emotional on hearing about an incident from his past.

According to a report in The Times of India, DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled how Arun Jaitley praised Virat’s resolve and bravery when he went to play a match for the country even after his father’s death. Jaitley had predicted that one day, no one would be bigger than Virat when it came to cricket. Upon hearing this, Anushka was seen trying to hold back tears and showed support to Virat by holding his hand.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma speak to late Arun Jaitley's wife to pay their condolences. ( Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO )

Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma and teammates during a special tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

She was also seen giving him gentle kisses on his hand during the evening. The two looked smitten with each other as they exchanged smiles and laughter.

Anushka wore a traditional purple ensemble paired with a matching golden border dupatta. Virat was seen in a Nehru jacket that he paired with a white shirt and dark trousers.

On Wednesday, Virat had posted on social media, a picture of himself with Anushka, in which the actor was seen in a bikini and thick-rimmed black sunglasses while the skipper showed off his tattoos as he posed shirtless.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 09:01 IST