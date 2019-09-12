Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s beach pics inspire hilarious memes, fans wonder if it’s an ad for ‘Manyawar Swimwear’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:24 IST

An evergreen favourite meme subject, actor Anushka Sharma has once again inspired fans to come up with creative jokes inspired by her recent beach pictures with husband, cricket Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat, who were in the West Indies recently, took to Instagram to share pictures from the trip.

One post in particular, which shows Anushka hugging Virat from behind, has become prime meme fodder. Several fans compared the pose to that of Dharmendra and Amjad Khan from the film Sholay, while others wondered if the pictures were a part of a new ad campaign for ‘Manyavar Swimwear’. Virat and Anushka jointly endorse the wedding apparel brand.

Several fans also did a meme crossover, when they compared a shot of Anushka from her film Sui Dhaaga, to the new beach picture. “Sasural mein, honeymoon pe,” was the caption.

Here are some of the best memes:

Good try...but no where close to the legends😁😃 pic.twitter.com/eGdpBLwzV7 — बकैत (@raja_koomar) September 11, 2019

The celebrity couple on Wednesday was spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location, ahead of Virat and Team India’s tour of South Africa.

Anushka has devoted her time to travelling with Virat, ever since the release of her last film, Zero. The fantasy romance, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was a critical and commercial failure. Anushka hasn’t announced any new acting roles, but is producing multiple projects through her Clean Slate banner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 18:24 IST