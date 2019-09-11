Virat Kohli shares his hottest selfie ever with Anushka Sharma from West Indies beach. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:14 IST

Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared a hot and sizzling new pic from the beach with his wife and actor, Anushka Sharma. The photo, shared on social media on Wednesday, shows them chilling together in the sun and in each other’s arms.

Virat captioned the photo simply with a red heart emoji. The photo shows Virat lying in Anushka’s lap, clicking their selfie as she cradles his face in her arms. The couple’s many fans on the internet could not get enough of the two. “You both look fab,” wrote one fan. “Bhaiya Aur bhabhi, pure bharat k (The entire India’s brother and sister-in-law),” wrote another.

Anushka and Virat were in West Indies the whole of last month and returned to Indian earlier this week. The Indian cricket team was touring the country while Anushka joined them for a vacation of her own. She shared pictures from the pristine sunny beaches of the getaway destination and one of them even went viral.

A picture of the actor in an orange and pink bikini became the butt of jokes on the internet. People compared her to traffic cones and the icon of VLC Media Player.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu confirms she is in a relationship, says ‘I will get married only when I want to have babies’

The couple made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport on Monday when they returned to India. Both of them were seen in matching navy blue outfits. While Virat wore an oversized Balenciaga jacket on a baggy pair of pants and white sneakers, Anushka stepped out of her flight in a navy blue suit and white sneakers to match.

The two were also recently invited to the High Commissioner’s residence in West Indies with the whole team. While Virat was seen in his team India polo T-shirt, Anushka was seen in a leopard print dress.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in December 2018. The film was a big flop and Anushka has not announced her next project since.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 12:06 IST