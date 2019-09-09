Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma make stylish comeback from West Indies tour, even airport staff can’t resist selfies. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:10 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli finally returned to Mumbai on Monday from their trip to West Indies. While Team India was playing a series against the hosts, Anushka had joined Virat for some time together.

Pictures from the Mumbai airport show the couple in matching outfits. While Virat is seen in a white T-shirt and blue Balenciaga jacket and sweatpants, Anushka is seen in a blue blazer and pants, white T-shirt and white chunky sneakers. Anushka also wore dark sunnies and tied her hair in a pony.

Anushka was seen with a big smile on her face while Virat chatted away. An airport staff member was seen trying to click a selfie with the stars.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived together from West Indies.

Last month, Anushka and Virat had shared multiple pictures with their fans from West Indies on Instagram. One picture showed her in an orange and white bikini, sitting by the beach. She wore a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun. Anushka captioned the image: “Sun kissed & blessed.” Kohli left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

The picture was later made into memes and jokes as many found her bikini a lot similar to a traffic cone or the icon for VLC Media Player.

Anushka may have been miles away from India but she made sure to voice her support towards various issues. From animal abuse to body shaming, Anushka shared social media posts on many relevant topics. She showed support for actor Zareen Khan when she was trolled for her pic with stretch marks. “Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #appreciationpost #lookbeyondbody,” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story.

Zareen was surprised on seeing Anushka reaction. “That was very sweet of her since Anushka and I are not even friends. We’ve met each other briefly at social gatherings. It takes a strong woman to recognise another. I’ve come a long way in the journey, but I would still require photoshopping. But I like to be the real me on the social media,” Zareen told Mumbai Mirror.

Anushka was last seen with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film was a flop and neither she nor Shah Rukh have announced their next projects since. Katrina, meanwhile, is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. The film was a hit.

