Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend time together ahead of India vs South Africa series. See pics

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:12 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are off to an unknown location after returning from West Indies a few days ago. The two returned home for a brief period and were again spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

While Virat was in a white sweatshirt and distressed denims, Anushka was in a beige track suit. However, the two wore similar sneakers with shades of beige.

During the day, Virat was spotted shooting for an ad campaign at the Film City.

Revisiting their fun times in the Caribbean, Virat and Anushka have been sharing several beach pictures on Instagram. Virat recently posted their hottest selfie till date on Wednesday with a heart emoji. The photo shows Virat lying in Anushka’s lap, clicking their selfie as she cradles his face in her arms.

Anushka had also shared multiple pictures from her swimming session in a bikini. She had captioned the pics, “water baby” and is seen laughing and enjoying herself in the water. Actor Arjun Kapoor even pointed out in one of his comments, “Itni Khushi (so much happiness!).”

The couple was spotted at the airport on Monday upon their return from West Indies where India beat the host nation in the Test series. Virat will now lead Team India against South Africa who are coming down to India for the series beginning September 15.

Anushka has taken time off from the silver screen post the release of her 2018 film, Zero. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif but failed to impress the critics or the audience. She is currently looking into her production ventures, which include her upcoming Netflix project, Mai. It revolves around 47-year-old wife-and-mother, Sheel, who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:08 IST