Shakti Kapoor in tears after watching Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore: ‘It is one of the finest films I’ve seen in my life’

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:04 IST

Actor Shakti Kapoor has said that his daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s recent movie, Chhichhore, is one of the finest films he has experienced in his life. The veteran actor was also photographed in tears after the film’s premiere.

He said, according to The Times of India, “When I watched my daughter’s recent movie Chhichhore, one word was ‘phenomenal’ and it was one of the finest films I’ve experienced in my life.” Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore tells the story of a group of college friends, who are reunited years after graduating, because of unforeseen circumstances.

Shakti continued, “I was stunned after the movie and couldn’t get up as I was so touched. My daughter and Sushant (Kapoor) helped me out and I realised that moment how important it is to make such movies. Such movies should be made and directors like Nitesh Tiwari and producer like Sajid Bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) are the ones who make us proud. Sajid bhai who is making such movies along with commercial cinemas, understands the need of the message.”

The veteran producer in an earlier interview declared that Chhichhore is one of his most proudest achievements. “Chhichhore is one of my most finest products till date. In films like this, you expect less but you get more. It is an underdog film. I am sure people will like it. This film is a gift to my kids,” he told PTI.

Chhichhore also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma and others. The film has been very successful at the box office, with over Rs 127 crore in the bank after three weeks. Shraddha was also seen in the big-budget action film Saaho and will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

