Shraddha Kapoor opens up about struggling with anxiety: ‘We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong’

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:36 IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has spoken about her struggles with anxiety, and how she has learned to ‘embrace it’. The actor has shared that even though she isn’t fully cured, she has accepted it as a part of her life.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview that initially, she didn’t even understand what she was suffering from. “I didn’t even know what was anxiety,” she said. “We didn’t know it since a very long time. It just after Aashiqui where I had these physical manifestation of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening.”

Shraddha Kapoor at a brand event. ( AFP )

Shraddha, who recently commenced work on Baaghi 3 with co-star Tiger Shroff, continued, “Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for.”

Shraddha, in the span of a few days, appeared in the multilingual action extravaganza, Saaho, opposite Prabhas, and then in the Nitesh Tiwari dramedy, Chhichhore, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shraddha first spoke about her history with anxiety in 2018. “I have had anxiety issues now for the last three to four years and it’s something that I am dealing with in a positive way, every single day,” she said post the success of her film Stree, according to India Today.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 16:35 IST