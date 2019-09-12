Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to save a city in the climax, shoot begins today

bollywood

Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have begun the shooting of Baaghi 3 on Thursday in Mumbai. Third film in Tiger’s hit Baaghi franchise, the film will reportedly have the protagonist (Tiger) trying to save an entire city.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “All the three actors will be a part of the first seven-day schedule. While day one of the shoot will have more conversational scenes, the team jumps into action from the next day.”

“They have decided on Georgia and Serbia as the locations abroad. A marathon schedule will begin in October with the protagonist defending a city in a larger-than-life finale,” it added.

Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi.

Taking about headlining the hit franchise for the third time, Tiger had said at photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar launch in January, “There is pressure because I didn’t expect Baaghi 2 would do the numbers which it did so there is lot of expectations among audience for Baaghi as a franchise.”

Director Ahmad Khan, who directed Baaghi 2, will also direct this one. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While Tiger has led all Baaghi films, Shraddha was part of the first one and returns for the third movie in the franchise. Baaghi 2 has Disha Patani as the female lead.

The film’s producers, Nadiadwala Grandsons, had earlier said in a statement, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”

