Shraddha Kapoor returns to the franchise, joins Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Stree alongside Rajkummar Rao, has been officially signed up for the third instalment of hit franchise Baaghi. Shraddha, who featured in the first part, returns to the franchise and joins Tiger Shroff, who has headlined the previous two instalments.

Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was the female lead in Baaghi 2. Disha and Sara Ali Khan were two names rumoured to be roped in as the female lead but Shraddha has now been finalised for the role. The film’s producers, Nadiadwala Grandsons, said in a statement, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”

Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi.

Director Ahmad Khan, who directed Baaghi 2, will direct Baaghi 3 as well. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Baaghi 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2018 and also marked Tiger’s career best at the box office, collecting Rs 250 crore worldwide. Starring Disha Patani and Tiger, it was a remake of Telugu film Kshanam. Baaghi 2 worked wonders at the box office, despite being panned by critics.

“There is pressure because I didn’t expect Baaghi 2 would do the numbers which it did so there is lot of expectations among audience for Baaghi as a franchise and not only that, I am also doing Student of The Year 2 which is a very big franchise,” Tiger had said at photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar launch in January.

Tiger had announced the third instalment in 2018 and tweeted, “And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians. @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala”

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the Year 2. He is also working with Hrithik Roshan on an untitled project, which is being made under the banner of Yash Raj Productions. Baaghi 3 is slated to hit theatres on March 6, 2020.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:13 IST