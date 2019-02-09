Did Sara Ali Khan reject Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3? Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani in the running

Sara Ali Khan was never approached for Baaghi 3, a report says, dismissing earlier reports that the Kedarnath actor had turned down the role because she didn’t feel it was meaty enough. The makers are said to be considering Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani to star opposite Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha starred in the first Baaghi film, while Disha was the female lead in Baaghi 2. It is widely believed that she is dating Tiger. Baaghi 2 was his career’s biggest hit, making Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) and Ahmed (Khan, director) are baffled at reports of Sara having turned down the movie as she was never approached for it. Ahmed had met Sara only once, months before the release of Kedarnath (2018). At the time, the script of Baaghi 3 was still being worked upon. In fact, Tiger has not had a narration of the final script yet as it is still in the writing stage. Among the actresses, the makers are keen on Shraddha and Disha. The former has been approached for the role. If the dates and remunerations work out, Shraddha will reunite with Tiger after their 2016 hit.”

A common criticism of the recent Ranveer Singh blockbuster Simmba was that it didn’t provide Sara’s character with a big enough arc. The film was, however, a massive box office success, having made over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

According to reports, Sara is also being considered for the lead role in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal follow-up. Her father, Saif Ali Khan starred in the original opposite Deepika Padukone.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Shraddha will next appear in Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D. Director Ahmad Khan confirmed that she, along with Disha, are under consideration for the part. “All I can say now is that Shraddha and Disha were always in our minds as they have been part of the franchise. I would love them to be there in Baaghi 3 as well,” he said.

