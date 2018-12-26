Tiger Shroff on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani: I enjoy her company, we get along great

Request him all you want, but trust Tiger Shroff to address an interviewer as ‘sir’ or ‘ma’am’, regardless of their age. The humility here is far removed from the toughie he plays on screen. We got talking about the year he had...

The year started on a high note with Baaghi 2 — the film eventually made it to top 5 highest grossers of the year. You also bought a house. How would you sum up this year?

It’s been a blessing! I’m very thankful that the audience took to Baaghi 2 the way they did. We didn’t expect such a huge response. I’m glad that the hard work Ahmed sir (Khan, director), Sajid sir (Nadiadwala, producer), Disha (Patani) and Manoj sir (Bajpayee) put in, came together. The team, sort of, got their due.

You’ve also started a Mixed Martial Arts accredited gym with your sister Krishna. What made you take this decision?

Ever since my first movie released [in 2014], I got a lot of love for my action and dance. Mothers, kids and families would come up to me and ask ‘arrey sir aapne kahaan se seekha?’ I didn’t have an answer, and wondered who could I send them to? So, I decided to open my own facility. It’s free for everybody to come and experience my sort of training.

Read more: Tiger Shroff set for a Hollywood debut in big action film, says report

Your love life and link-up rumours with Disha have always been talked about. How do you react to them?

I don’t know... it’s part and parcel of being an actor. If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors’ personal life. I enjoy Disha’s company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected.

How is Student of the Year 2 shaping up? How was it working with two newcomers — Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria?

I have completed shooting for it, just one song is left. It’s been lovely. Both of them [my co-stars] are very talented and hardworking... I didn’t feel I was working with newcomers. They knew the ropes already and I felt I was working with regular, veteran actors.

What about your next action film with Hrithik Roshan?

That’s a surreal experience. While growing up, he was my idol, my hero. Every time I see a playback of both of us, I get goosebumps. I close my eyes and thank the Universe and God a thousand times. He’s got me to this proposition where I can stand next to my idol. It’s like my life’s purpose is fulfilled.

There are rumours that Akshay Kumar will be the baddie against you in Baaghi 3. Is it true?

Oh I wish! The original action hero, the khiladi! It’s just a rumour, but an amazing rumour!

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:01 IST