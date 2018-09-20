Tiger Shroff set for a Hollywood debut in big action film, says report

Looks like after our gorgeous girls, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, it is the turn of our boys to make it big in Hollywood. Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, may be making his Hollywood debut in a big budget film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Lawrence Kasanoff, who is the producer of the Mortal Kombat series, made a quiet visit to Mumbai to meet Tiger and discuss details of the project. It is expected to be an action film. Lawrence, along with a big studio head and Emmy Award-winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series came to Mumbai. Sanjay Grover, son of veteran actor Gulshan Grover, who has been part of the project for the last one year, was also part of the meetings, the report added.

Tiger Shroff strikes an action pose during a programme in Mumbai on September 10, 2018. (IANS)

Quoting a source, the report said that it was Sanjay who recommended Tiger’s name to the Hollywood filmmaker.

The report adding a quote by the source said: “Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side.”

For the uninitiated, Sanjay has previously worked as director, Special Projects at Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for over a decade and has been associated with movies like The Hobbit, The Zookeeper, Fame, Creed and the James Bond franchise. If the project comes through Tiger could be seen fighting Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Shannon Lee, daughter of the legendary Bruce Lee.

Meanwhile, Tiger has his hands full here in Bollywood. He will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s next presentation, Student of the Year 2 (which will see two new faces Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria make their film debuts) and another one with Yash Raj, where he will star with his childhood idol, Hrithik Roshan. Reports add that he will be will seen in Sidharth Anand’s official Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 10:56 IST