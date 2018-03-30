Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

Baaghi 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Director: Ahmed Khan

Rating: 1/5

Deemag kya hota dahi, dil kya hota sahi.

I am not making this up. This is indeed what a major character in the film says. He must have had an epiphany as we are treated to an endless saga of badly acted, illogical and disjointed scenes in Baaghi 2.

Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Neha (Disha Patani) were college sweethearts who have been separated for many years. In an obvious reference, Tiger is an army major now who likes to tie up stone-pelters to the bonnet of his jeep. The girl is a woman whose child has been missing for months, and nobody believes her. There is nobody she could turn to, so she decides to call her ex-boyfriend to Goa, which, of course, is a drugs hub.

The turn of events hint that there might be a conspiracy bigger than how it looked in the beginning. Because it is Goa, you’re obligated to meet the Russians, Israelis and Nigerian with an Indian guy really calling the shots.

Clichés are not the only problem in Baaghi 2 though. It’s a badly planned screenplay that doesn’t know what it wants to be. From chasing Rambo’s trail to taking the baton from Dum Maaro Dum, it tries every trick in the book and manages to make them worse.



There are good enough actors in Baaghi 2. To name a few: Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Prateik Babbar. They have been given ample screen time, but all of them go overboard as if they expect the director to change the story or their character even at the last minute.

Sample this: A Hyderabadi middleman Usman Langda (Deepak Dobriyal) meets Tiger Shroff for the first time and mutters under his breath – ‘Life me bahot se cheezo se guzra hai wo (He has gone through a lot in life)’. Really? Wouldn’t astrology be a better career choice for him?

Slowly and unwillingly, you adjust to the creepiness of tattooed, powder-snorting eccentric men, but the director Ahmed Khan (who has already announced Baaghi 3) is in no mood to slow down, so he rolls out the carpet for the film’s surprise package -- an encounter specialist named LSD (Randeep Hooda).

But to this rule-flouting cop’s credit, his banter with DIG Shergill (Manoj Bajpayee) brings some respite to this dull and expressionless display of Tiger Shroff’s physique and over-ambitious combat skills.

In Baaghi 2, people break into a dance in the middle of a sad tale of domestic abuse. If the writers can’t come up with any acceptable situation, flashback comes to the rescue.

The song finishes and they get back to their usual business of strangling each other even when the guns are available. Needless to say that even a barrage of bullets doesn’t harm our guy, while he breaks four legs in one go. So much for appreciating one good stunt in Baaghi!

In Baaghi, Tiger Shroff destroys a multi-storied building full of martial arts specialist. Here, he is dealing with countless men of all ethnicities inside a jungle. There are helicopters blocking his way, but can anybody really stop him? Take that, Vidyut Jammwal!



No character is etched in detail. In fact, there is no focus on carving out any graph as if all we care about is Tiger Shroff jumping through artificial falls and over speeding cars.

Disha Patani is the biggest victim of this apathy. She has been treated like a showpiece whose only purpose in life is to bring Ronnie (who is an army in himself) to the den of goons.

Apart from a chase sequence of approximately 20 seconds and a couple of hand-to-hand combat scenes, Baaghi 2 fails to deliver. The background score which worked so well in Baaghi sounds like a noise this time.

It’s a mere show-reel for Tiger Shroff.

However, I was still willing to be generous with Baaghi 2 and rate it 1.5, but then Jacqueline Fernandez takes whatever enthusiasm was left in me with her version of Ek, do, teen.

At nearly 150-minute of runtime, Baaghi 2 is a big disappointment, especially for those who were waiting for a new action star to take over Bollywood.

Interact with Rohit Vats at Twitter/@nawabjha