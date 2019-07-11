Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to train in Israel for Krav Maga, Shraddha too has ‘slick, international’ action, says director

Bollywood actor Tigeer Shroff will reportedly fly to Israel where he will train with Krav Maga experts for his upcoming film, Baaghi 3, once he completes his film with Hrithik Roshan. Director Ahmad Khan, who directed Baaghi 2, will direct this one as well. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger has been part of all Baaghi films while Shraddha Kapoor, who was part of the first one, returns for the third movie in the franchise. Disha Patani played the female lead in Baaghi 2.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted director Ahmed as saying, “In Baaghi 2, Tiger jumped off a cliff to land on a mid-air chopper. He also performed stunts on water. This time we have him taking over a city and breaking it down, besides jumping off cliffs and skyscrapers and setting off blasts. Tiger will be there for eight-10 days and is really looking forward to it. He has so much to give and always up for it.”

Tiger and Shraddha in a still from Baaghi.

He also claimed that Shraddha has ‘slick and international’ action in the film. “It’s a different kind of action for Shraddha, not gimmicky or typical maar-dhaad. It’s a combination of mind and speed, very slick and international. We are still planning what kind of training she will need to go through, but I can assure that she will surprise everyone,” he added.

The film will reportedly be shot in India, apart from Georgia, Serbia and Turkey. The film is expected to go on floors by August end.

Krav Maga is a military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel defence forces and security, derived from a combination of techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo and karate. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:41 IST