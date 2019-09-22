Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali Kala removed from YouTube after Delhi HC order over copyright violations

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:25 IST

Even as Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl continues its dream run at the box office in the second week of its release, the producers dealt with a setback on Saturday when the Delhi High Court reportedly ordered removal of the promotional song Dhagala Lagali Kala from digital platforms, citing copyright violations.

Dhagala Lagli Kala is a popular Marathi folk song that originally featured in Dada Kondke’s Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya. As per a Bollywoodlife report, Delhi HC had earlier restricted producers Balaji Motion Pictures from using any part of the original song.

Also read: Gully Boy is India’s entry to Oscars: Ranveer Singh wants to make ‘mark on world stage’, Alia Bhatt prays for its win

The recent order came after music label Saregama India, owner of copyright of the original song filed a petition and Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw gave the verdict, the report added.

Since the song was a promotional one and not a part of the narrative, there is no change in the theatrical version of the film currently running in theatres. The song featured Riteish Deshmukh in a guest appearance and had the film’s lead actors Ayushmann and Nushrat grooving to the music in a festive setup.

A response from the makers is awaited.

Directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl has collected Rs 86.6 crore in two weeks and continues to win hearts, giving a tough competition to fresh releases including the big ticket Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor. Revealing the figures for box office collection of Dream Girl, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, “#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat... Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark... Will be #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century, after #BadhaaiHo... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT.”

Dream Girl is about a man who can speak in a woman’s voice and uses his talent to work at an adult call centre where he woos callers with his skills. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a quirky manner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:15 IST