Dream Girl box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana film mints Rs 66 crore, Chhichhore stands at Rs 105 cr

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:50 IST

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, continues to remain steady at the box office. The film collected Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 66.15 crore.

Predicting its first week collection to fall around Rs 72 crore, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Dream Girl is a money spinner... Excellent trending on weekdays... Eyes Rs 72 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr. Total: Rs 66.15 cr. India biz.”

#DreamGirl is a money spinner... Excellent trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 72 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

The film is Ayushmann’s highest opener with day one collection of Rs 10 crore. The actor also recorded his highest weekend with collection of Rs 44 crore.

Praising Ayushmann for his performance, producer Ekta Kapoor recently said, “Ayushmann Khurrana is a truly versatile actor who can pull off any role with elan and ease. We are thrilled with the responses coming in for ‘Dream Girl’ from across the globe.”

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates the story of a man who can speak in a woman’s voice as well. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

Dream Girl released in over 480 screens in the overseas circuits. “The film has registered strong numbers across many circuits. It’s the #1 film in UAE and in territories like UK. In New Zealand, the film has turned out to Ayushmann’s biggest opener surpassing the weekend collection of Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun,” said Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment.

Dream Girl came a week after the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Sharing the box office collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: Rs 105.79 cr. India biz.”

#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 105.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:46 IST