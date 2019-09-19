Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Jeetendra aka Jeetu Bhaiya plays Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in this ‘pyaar vs sanskar’ game. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:32 IST

The makers of Ayushmann Khurran’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have come up with an interesting video to introduce the cast of the upcoming film and also revealed that Jeetendra Kumar of The Viral Fever fame, features opposite Ayushmann. The one-and-a-half-minute-long, animated video introduces us to the characters of the story and names of actors who will step into the respective roles. Interestingly, the narrative portrays Ayushmann as the villain, in a comic way of course.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann tweeted Thursday morning, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @maanvigagroo @SunitaRajwar @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @itsBhushanKumar @cypplOfficial @TSeries13th March 2020!”

A voiceover narrates the plot of the film with animated characters appearing in the frame. Each character gets the face of the actor who will play it. Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo , Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh will play pivotal roles in the film.

Also read: Ranveer Singh carries Deepika Padukone’s veil at IIFA, gets wax statue beside her at Madame Tussauds: ‘Wife’s putla is sexiest’

Earlier this year, the makers had released an equally interesting animated teaser announcing the film. The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of gay couples which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be co-produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar The film is slated to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject of erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by RS Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:02 IST