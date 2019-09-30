e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have found his lookalike in this man from Jordan: ‘SRK, 20 years from now’

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are sharing pictures of a man from Jordan who looks a lot like their favourite star. Check out their pics.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike from Jordan is a photographer named Akram al-Issawi.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has so many fans and all of them want to be him. However, this one man from Jordan may just take the ‘best lookalike’ trophy.

Shah Rukh’s fanpages on Instagram have shared pictures of a man who looks a lot like their favourite star, although, maybe 20 years into the future. The pictures show the man walking in the streets while SRK fans hound him for selfies. He has his phone in his hands and looks quite happy with all the attention he is getting.

 

“Haha i thought he is srk,” wrote one fan. “Srk after 20 years from now,” wrote another. “Looks like shahruks lost judwa broder,” read another comment.

One fan gave more details about the man, saying that he is photographer Akram al-Issawi. Aklram knows he looks like Shah Rukh Khan and even gave an interview to Al Arabiya about it in 2018. He said that he appreciates that he looks like the actor but doesn’t like the word ‘lookalike’.

Watch his interview here:

 

 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has still not announced his next project in almost a year. He shared a picture of himself on Monday after having pulled an all-nighter to clean his library.

He will soon be seen in an episode of My Next Guest with David Letterman on Netflix. Titled My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan, the episode will show actor sharing his story and journey starting from Delhi to scaling new heights in showbiz.

There are multiple reports claiming that the episode will release on October 11. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited.

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the chat show with the host in May. He also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebration in June. It is believed that the moments were also documented for the episode.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:31 IST

India News
Bollywood News