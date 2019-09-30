Shah Rukh Khan pulled an ‘all nighter’ cleaning his library, shares the ‘after’ look

bollywood

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:35 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any new film, after his last film Zero failed to perform at the box office. He has, nonetheless, enough work on his hands. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of himself after pulling an “all-nighter” cleaning his personal library.

Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: “Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness...” It shows Shah Rukh sitting on a chair, with his hair covering much of his face. Many might still find him attractive despite his “shabby” look.

Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness... pic.twitter.com/bRoVDRkRnO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

The actor’s long sabbatical from work has been hotly debated in the media. Fans are reportedly anxious to see their favourite star onscreen again. However, the one person who is delighted with the break is the actor’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. Speaking to Zoom TV, the designer said that not only was the “break” necessary, it has proven to be a boon for her as Shah Rukh has taken up the responsibility of taking care of their younger son, AbRam, giving her some space.

She said, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in the interview. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”

In the time he has been away from shooting, the actor has been spending time with his family. Few months back, Shah Rukh and his kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, took off for scenic Maldives. He shared pictures on social media for his fans. Prior to that, both Shah Rukh and wife Gauri were in England for the graduation ceremony of their daughter Suhana, who graduated from Ardingly College, Sussex.

Shah Rukh also attended an Indian film awards ceremony earlier this year, where he spoke about the debacle of Zero.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:35 IST