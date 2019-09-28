Amy Jackson feeds her newborn son, shares picture as she fears becoming a ‘MumBore’

bollywood

Actor Amy Jackson, who gave birth to her son earlier this week, has shared a graceful picture with the newborn. Seated on a white couch, Amy is wearing an off-white dress paired with black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes. The post comes just days after Neha Dhupia championed breastfeeding.

Sharing the picture, Amy wrote, “My boy and me p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance he’s just too CUTEEE.” Amy is engaged to George Panayiotou.

In August, Neha, who is juggling between work and motherhood, launched a campaign, demanding that women should have the freedom to feed their babies. She shared a video featuring her and daughter Mehr without revealing the baby’s face. “#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia Let’s start a conversation... as mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek @freedomtofeed #ItsNotAnAd,” she wrote. Stressing on the need to breastfeed a baby for the first six months, the actor revealed that she continues to breastfeed Mehr even after eight months. She said in the video, “It makes your realise the importance of a support system and a lack of it,” and shared an incident when she took a flight with Mehr all by herself.

Announcing the birth of her son, Amy had posted a picture in September . She captioned the image, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas.” Soon after, her post got bombarded with wishes and blessings for the little one. She even posted a video on Instagram stories featuring her son. The post shows the baby boy lying all dressed up in white clothes and moving his tiny hands and legs. Amy captioned the clip, “Hi World.”

She first shared the news of her pregnancy in March. For the happy announcement, the 27-year-old shared a photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop.

Amy made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she has starred in. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she has shared screen space in Singh Is Bliing.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 14:28 IST