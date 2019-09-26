Amy Jackson enjoys day out, clicks selfies with son Andreas just 2 days after giving birth. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:44 IST

Actor Amy Jackson has shared some adorable new pictures and videos of her son as they headed for a day out together. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed Andreas into their lives on Monday.

Sharing a glimpse of their day out together, Amy shared multiple posts on her Instagram stories. One Boomerang video showed her pouting for the camera. She is seen in a white sweater and wearing golden necklaces. A second video shows Andreas strapped in his baby seat in the car while Amy holds his hand. “Baby’s first day out,” she wrote with the video. The third picture is a mirror selfie in which Amy is seen holding Andreas in her arm and clicking the picture on her phone with the other. “My lil mini me,” she wrote with the pic.

On Monday, the 27-year-old actor posted a picture of herself from the hospital. She announced the news of the birth by posting a still in which she can be seen holding the baby in her arms as George planted a kiss on her forehead. Amy captioned the image as, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas.” Soon after, her post got bombarded with wishes and blessings for the little one.

She even posted a video on Instagram stories featuring her son. The post shows the baby boy lying all dressed up in white clothes and moving his tiny hands and legs. Amy captioned the clip, “Hi World.”

In August, she shared the gender of her baby on Instagram. She revealed that the couple will be welcoming a baby boy, writing, “It’s a boy.”

Amy first shared the news of her pregnancy in March. For the happy announcement, the 27-year-old shared a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop. In the still, Amy could be seen flaunting her baby bump alongside George, who could be seen giving her a kiss on her forehead.

“I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time...I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one,” she wrote.

In January, Amy had announced her engagement in a similar cryptic manner on Instagram. Sharing a photo of George kissing her, Amy wrote, “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

Amy made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she has starred in.

Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she has shared screen space in Singh Is Bliing.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 09:42 IST