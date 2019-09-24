Amy Jackson shares video of newborn son Andreas as he says hi to the world, enjoys a nap. Watch here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:46 IST

Amy Jackson has shared another precious look at her newborn son Andreas. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share a Boomerang video of the baby boy as he fussed in his new bed.

“Hi world!,” Amy wrote with the video. In it, Andreas is seen in a tiny white onesie with a giraffe, a zebra and an elephant on its front panel.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed Andreas on Monday. The 27-year old shared the good news on Instagram with a captivating picture of the family of three. “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas,” she wrote. Soon after, her post got bombarded with wishes and blessings for the little one. “Congratulations Amy, welcome to the world of love,” wrote a fan. “Absolutely beautiful. Huge congratulations Amy and George. Welcome to the world and your amazing family Andreas. See you soon,” wrote another.

Also read: Salman Khan has argument with photographer at Bigg Boss 13 launch, says if you have a problem, ban me. Watch

She announced her child’s gender in August and said she will be welcoming a baby boy. “It’s a boy,” she wrote in her post. She first made the announcement in March where the actor shared a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop. Amy was seen cradling her baby bump alongside George, who was seen planting a kiss on her forehead.

Amy was last seen in Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 08:46 IST